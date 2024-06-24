Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school celebrated 10th International Yoga Day on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society”. Director Principal Poonam Navet, activity in charge Kanika Malhotra, along with faculty members and more than 150 students of various classes celebrated the day by performing different asanas. Physical education trainer Meenu Saini and science teacher Shiv Kumar guided the students and teachers about the ‘asanas’ step-by-step to ensure clarity and understanding about the benefits of each pose and asana. Students also participated in a yoga quiz organised by the Ministry of Ayush. Poonam Navet concluded the Yoga Day festivities with her insightful remarks, highlighting the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ of this year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...