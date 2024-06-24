Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school celebrated 10th International Yoga Day on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society”. Director Principal Poonam Navet, activity in charge Kanika Malhotra, along with faculty members and more than 150 students of various classes celebrated the day by performing different asanas. Physical education trainer Meenu Saini and science teacher Shiv Kumar guided the students and teachers about the ‘asanas’ step-by-step to ensure clarity and understanding about the benefits of each pose and asana. Students also participated in a yoga quiz organised by the Ministry of Ayush. Poonam Navet concluded the Yoga Day festivities with her insightful remarks, highlighting the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ of this year.

