Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Three students from the school emerged victorious in a singing competition held by MY FM radio station to commemorate the World Music Day. The contest, titled “Musicstaan” saw participation from aspiring singers across Haryana and Punjab. The competition drew a pool of impressive voices, but it was Navya, Daksh, and Yuvika, who stole the show. Navya’s rendition of “Agar tum saath ho” captivated the judges, while Daksh’s powerful performance of “Ae humnava” left a lasting impression on the audience. Yuvika, with her melodious voice, charmed the audience with her cover of “Kaun tujhe”. The cover versions of their chosen songs were aired on MY FM on World Music Day, giving them a chance to share their talent with a wider audience. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and musical abilities of these young singers. The school management, director principal and faculty expressed immense joy at the accomplishments of their students.

