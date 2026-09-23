Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal holds programme on “Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies”

The school organised a CBSE capacity building programme on “Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies”. The workshop focused on empowering educators with modern, competency-based teaching strategies and shifting classroom practices from syllabus completion to measurable learning. Resource persons Vandana Rana, academician, author and academic adviser, and Daljeet Kaur, educator and Certified ISTM Trainer, shared practical strategies for aligning lesson plans with learning outcomes. Teachers also explored technology integration and student-centred pedagogies to enhance engagement and understanding. The interactive programme concluded with a lively question-and-answer session, leaving educators enriched and motivated to implement innovative practices in their classrooms.

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