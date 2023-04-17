Pratap Public School, Jernaily Colony, Karnal

Madhav Grover of Class VIII A of the school showcased his latest invention, a power bank, in the morning assembly. The power bank, made by him costs just Rs 500. He intends to make his portable UPS more accessible to people so that it reaches the remotest parts of the country. He was applauded by everyone present in the assembly and the Director Principal praised him..
