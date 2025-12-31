Pratap Public School, Jundla conducts teacher training workshop

The school conducted a teacher training workshop on learning objectives and learning outcomes under the guidance of Principal Dr. Kusum Ahlawat. The session was led by noted anchor and writer Vinod Vats, and experienced educator Nitasha Chawla, who shared practical insights on effective, outcome-driven teaching. The workshop proved enriching and was well received by the faculty.
