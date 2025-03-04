Pratap Public School, Jundla, organises Blessing’s Day Ceremony

The school organised its Blessing’s Day Ceremony, a day filled with joy, festivities, and heartfelt moments. The event commenced with a ‘havan’, invoking blessings for peace, prosperity, and success. The spiritual beginning set the tone for a day of unity and celebration. Following the ‘havan’, students and staff participated in a series of exciting fun games, ensuring the spirit of camaraderie and joy prevailed throughout the day. The highlight of the afternoon was the much-anticipated DJ pParty, where everyone, from students to teachers, danced to lively beats and enjoyed the festive atmosphere. The event was graced by the presence of the school management. Deepika Bhatia, vice-president of the school, and Chahat Bhatia, trustee of the school, were present to offer their blessings and support, making the occasion even more special. The Blessing’s Day Ceremony was a perfect blend of spirituality, fun, and togetherness, leaving everyone with cherished memories and a sense of renewed enthusiasm for the year ahead.