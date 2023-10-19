Pratap Public School, Jundla, takes out 'prabhat pheri'

To observe ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ a ‘prabhat pheri’ was organised by the school. Sarpanch of Jundla Krishna Devi and Numbardar Satish Narwal along with various members of panchayat Participated. The ‘prabhat pheri’ was followed by school choir, who depicted the captivating show in the remembrance of great greedom fighters. Completing the journey from the senior wing of the school to the village, students reached the junior wing of the school, where dance and song performances were held. Principal Anuradha Dhawan welcomed the distinguished guests. At the end of the programme, saplings were given to all the guests.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi