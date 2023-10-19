Pratap Public School, Jundla, takes out 'prabhat pheri'

To observe ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ a ‘prabhat pheri’ was organised by the school. Sarpanch of Jundla Krishna Devi and Numbardar Satish Narwal along with various members of panchayat Participated. The ‘prabhat pheri’ was followed by school choir, who depicted the captivating show in the remembrance of great greedom fighters. Completing the journey from the senior wing of the school to the village, students reached the junior wing of the school, where dance and song performances were held. Principal Anuradha Dhawan welcomed the distinguished guests. At the end of the programme, saplings were given to all the guests.