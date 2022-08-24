Pratap Public School, Karnal

Independence Day was celebrated with great zeal and passion at the school to mark the 75 years of independence with the theme ‘Nation first, always first’. The programme started with a warm welcome of GGuests of honour Col Naresh Arya, Commanding Officer of 7 Haryana NCC Battalion, Karnal, by the members of the school management and Principal. Students of Class IV and V presented a patriotic song. The crowning event of the function was the musical dance drama ‘Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh — A heroic saga”, which gave goosebumps to the entire audience.
