Pratap Public School, Karnal

Pratap Public School Sector-6, Karnal, hosted the three-day 'Capacity Building Programme on Leadership Transition for Principals,' an event organised by COE Panchkula to provide a forum for principals to strengthen their leadership skills. About 55 principals from various schools attended the conclave. The event began with the lighting of the lamp of knowledge and wisdom by Joint Secretary Poonam Bhatia, Director Principal Poonam Navet, and Principal PPS Sector-6 Dr Puja Walia Mann, Dalbir Singh and Monika Chawla, resource person for the event, then began with their presentations. The interactive session conducted by both the resource persons was highly admired by the audience.