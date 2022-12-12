Pratap Public School, Karnal

The school held the final online exchange programme for the year 2022 with Daesa Elementary School, Busan. The exchange programme as usual was enjoyed a lot by the students of both the schools. The key features of the programme were Korean song sung by Pratapians, traditional dance, dress, food, Taj Mahal and the school life of both the schools. The students also learnt about Korean snacks and Hanbok which is the traditional dress of South Korea. Special thanks to Dr Puja Waalia Mann for her unconditional support and making the exchange programme possible between the Pratapians and students of Busan.
