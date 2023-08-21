Pratap Public School, Karnal

Lieutenant Richa Sharma, ANO, NCC, of the school has undergone three-month training at Officers Training Academy, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. As many as 170 trainees from all over the country were enrolled for the course. The academy provided various forms of training and trainees were evaluated on the basis of individual exercises, group events and academic test. Lieutenant Richa Sharma scored overall “Alpha Grade” in the course and received excellence certificates for drill, yoga IP, lecture IP and map-reading skills. Along with this she also received appreciation certificates for group events like throw ball and tent pitching. On the day of Passing Out Parade she was awarded with the ‘Trophy for Exhibiting Leadership Qualities and Motivational Display During the Course’. The trophy was presented by the Parade Reviewing Officer Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin.

