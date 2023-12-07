Pratap Public School, Karnal

The 7 Haryana Battalion NCC, Karnal, assigned the project of recycling of paper under the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan - Republic Day Banner 2024 to cadets of the school. The purpose of the project is to spread awareness among people about recycling of every scrap and material which society labels as waste. Under the guidance of the Art Department (Deepak Walia, Kamlesh Dhull, Poonam Gupta and Harish), NCC cadets (Shivam Kumar, Ramneek Kaur, Anshika and Payal Khokher) and Lieutenant Richa Sharma (NCC ANO) created Relief Painting out of old newspaper, used notebooks. Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann appreciated the work done by the cadets.
