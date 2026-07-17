Pratap Public School organises workshop on promoting mental health

Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal, organised a one-day workshop on ‘Promoting mental health and wellness among students’ for its teaching faculty. Conducted by Deepmala and Seema Gupta, the session focused on helping teachers identify students’ emotional and behavioural concerns while promoting resilience, empathetic communication, and inclusive classroom practices. The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the school’s commitment to students’ mental well-being and the continuous professional development of teachers.

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