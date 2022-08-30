Pratap Public School, Sec 6, Karnal

The school hosted a ‘Capacity building programme on leadership transition for principals’, an event organised by the COE, Panchkula, to provide a forum for principals to strengthen their leadership skills. As many as 50 principals from various schools attended the conclave. The event was set into motion with lighting of the lamp by Joint Secretary Poonam Bhatia, Director Principal Poonam Navet, and Principal, PPS, Sector-6, Dr Puja Walia Mann. Dalbir Singh and Monika Chawla, the resource persons for the event, then began with their presentations.
