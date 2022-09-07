Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The school introduced Bharat Scouts and Guides movement for the students. Principal Dr Puja Walia Maan and in charge, primary, Ritu Seth counselled the cubs and bulbuls to inculcate self-discipline at a tender age in them and motivated them to take up the bigger challenges. The cubs and bulbuls of Class IV and V performed various activities like salute, clap, Zumba dance, etc.
