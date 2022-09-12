Pratap Public School, Sec-6, Karnal

Teacher's Day celebrations took place here with zest and vigour. President Ajay Bhatia and the other members of the management were given a warm welcome by the teaching fraternity. A variety of dances, songs and games entertained the teachers for a couple of hours. Director - Principal in her thought-provoking speech emphasised on introspection and living up to the vision of the school. The function was followed by a gala lunch hosted by the management. Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann was praised for meticulous planning of the programme.
