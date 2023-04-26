Pratap Public School, Sec-6, Karnal

The school introduced the NCC Junior Wing and Division in the school. On April 20, first enrolment took place. The students of Class IX appeared for physical and written test conducted by subedar Sant Kumar and Hawaldar Subhash Chander of 7Haryana NCC Bn, Karnal. During the enrolment procedure, Lieutenant Richa Sharma (ANO Senior Division and Wing) and CTO Mahender Mann (Junior Division and Wing) were also present. The Principal (PPS) appreciated the students for their efforts.