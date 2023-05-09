Pratap Public School, Sec 6, Karnal

Mother's Day was the theme of the Special Assembly presented by the students of classes III and V. The choir, little dancers tapping their feet on mesmerising songs dedicated to mothers and a poem left an impact on the audience. It was a wonderful celebration dedicated to mothers.
