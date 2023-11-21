Pratap Public School, Sec 6, Karnal

The school organised a grand Edu-Fun Fair Pratap Utsav. Honing the 21st century skills, the event comprised plethora of shows — exhibitions, mouth-watering food stalls, diya decoration exhibit, dance performances, flash mob, Haryanvi dance, ramp walk, puppet show, medical camp, Chandrayan-3 replica show, hydroponics and vertical gardening model show, Spirulina (super food recommended by NASA), cultivation project, maths project and games, AI quiz, Hindi bujho to jane game, English play, mock Indian judiciary system, Hindi kavi sammelan, English and science games, Aryabhatta zone. Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann lauded the young enthusiasts and
the mentor.
