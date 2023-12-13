Pratap Public School, Sec 6, Karnal

Pratapian Prodigy Niharika, a student of Class IX, bagged a gold medal in the Sahodaya English Poetry Recitation Competition for students classes VII- IX, held at Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal recently. Her outstanding recital on the topic 'PEACE: The Need Of The Hour' won the judges’ hearts. The poem was an original composition of Divya (TGT English).

