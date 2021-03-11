Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

An eye check-up camp was organised on the campus for students with the efforts of Principal Dr Puja Walia Mann. The camp was held under the guidance of renowned eye specialist Dr Sanjeev Arora from Arora Eye and Lasik Laser Centre. A team of specialists were engaged in checking the vision of the students. All precautionary measures were adopted during the camp. The children who had an eyesight problem were identified so that the parents could take corrective measures. The Principal appreciated the team for successfully organising the camp.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Pakistani terrorists, J-K cop killed in Baramulla encounter
Details of the operation are awaited
To check surge in prices, Centre caps sugar exports
Allows duty-free import of soyabean, sunflower oil | India i...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...