Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

An eye check-up camp was organised on the campus for students with the efforts of Principal Dr Puja Walia Mann. The camp was held under the guidance of renowned eye specialist Dr Sanjeev Arora from Arora Eye and Lasik Laser Centre. A team of specialists were engaged in checking the vision of the students. All precautionary measures were adopted during the camp. The children who had an eyesight problem were identified so that the parents could take corrective measures. The Principal appreciated the team for successfully organising the camp.