Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The school continued its journey of help and serving the society by opening its doors for special children. Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann along with staff members and students welcomed the staff and students of Tapan Rehabilitation Society, Nilokheri. The purpose was to make these children feel special on World Students' Day. Through this initiative, pupils of both institutions got an opportunity to interact with each other. Various activities were also conducted for them.
