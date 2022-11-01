Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The school organised a Diwali celebration programme. The entire school wore a festive look with diyas and rangolis adorning the school premises. The programme started with the welcome of chief guest Col Vijay Rana, Principal, Sainik School, Kunjpura. The school band played devotional music. Students exhibited a beautiful dance drama portraying the positive attributes of Lord Rama. Students of Class VII to IX presented a thought- provoking nukkad natak. Students of Class V to VIII presented a Haryanvi dance. Students were accorded awards by the chief guest. Col Vijay Rana wished ‘Happy Diwali’ to the students and asked them to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. Diwali art and craft exhibition, organised on the occasion, displayed exhibits prepared by students from pre-primary to Class XI.