Pratap Public School, Sector-6, Karnal

The school honoured all NCC cadets who appeared for the ‘B’ certificate examination. Dr Puja Waalia Mann, Principal, presented ‘B’ certificates to the cadets and congratulated them for their achievement. It is the first batch of school NCC cadets to have received their second highest certificate of the NCC training.
