Pratap Public School, Sector-6, Karnal

The school celebrated its Annual Day ‘Merit Eve’ with zeal to acknowledge the achievements of its glittering star achievers and faculty members. Chief guest Dr Dheer Singh, Director, NDRI, was given a warm welcome before lighting the lamp of knowledge. Invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, Director-Principal Poonam Navet apprised the gathering of the chief guest’s remarkable accomplishments. The function was laced with reverberating dance performances. The meritorious students of class XII were given cash prizes. National topper (session 2019-20) Pulkit Aghi was awarded Rs 51,000, while Tanvi Chutani, district topper (session 2020-21) was given Rs 21,000. School toppers (session 2019-20) Tisha, Parth Rawal, Sanjana (session 2020-21) Vrinda Goyal and Dhruv Arora (session 2021-22) were given a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. The best student’s awards for the session 2021-22 were bagged by Chatanye Vashisht and Samdisha. They were given a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each. Usha Mathur Award for excellence in national langauge Hindi was awarded to Jannat Jhanji. The students of XII who have joined different professional colleges and prestigious institutions were also bestowed with the prizes. This year thirteen teachers, namely Anita Batra, Sandeep Kumar, Brijesh Talwar, Premila, Meenakshi Singla, Mukta Manocha, Vandana Sharma, Babita Arora, Seema Verma, Geeta Wadhwa, Poonam Gupta, Sunita Gupta and Niti Dhingra were awarded citations for completing 25 years of their glorious services.