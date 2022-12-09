Pratap Public School, Sector-6, Karnal

The 7 Haryana Batallion NCC, Karnal, organised the Combined Annual Training Camp- 146. The cadets underwent various training activities and competitions. School cadets have won prizes in various competitions. Girl cadets team won the first position, boy cadets team came second, while Cadet Khushboo won the gold medal in the 600m race and .22 rifle shooting competition. Cadet Manvi Singla won the silver medal in .22 rifle shooting. Camp Commandant Colonel Naresh Arya and Administrative Officer Colonel Nixon Harnal appreciated the performance of all cadets.