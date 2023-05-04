Pratap Public School, Sector-6, Karnal

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2023-24 was held in the school auditorium. The chief guest for the event was Parvesh Sharma, Director, DHBVN. A group song on Labour Day, written by Virender, was performed by students. The school head boy, head girl, vice-head boy, vice-head girl; sports captain, captain discipline, captain co-curricular, captain cleanliness and house captains were conferred with badges and flags. The Principal, in her speech, encouraged the elected students to be dutiful and responsible. The head boy (Jr) Ridit, head boy (Sr) Ronit Chabbra and head girl (Jr) Lavisha, head girl (Sr) Pearl took an oath to hold the principles of the school. Awards were given to the students who represented school in categories such as sports, literature and music at various levels.