Pratap Public School, Sector-6, Karnal

Ridhima of Class XII brought accolades to the school by becoming the district topper in Commerce stream by securing 98.6% in the CBSE Class XII exams. Komal from Humanities secured 95.4%. In Non-Medical and Medical streams, Jahanvi secured 95% and Vanshika secured 93.8%. In Class X, Pearl and Harshita secured 96.2%, followed by Yashika & Himanshi 95.6%. Harsh scored 95.4%. The Principal, management and the staff congratulates all toppers of the school.