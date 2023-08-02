Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The school celebrated Vanmahotsav with a cultural programme. The chief guest was school alumnus Arun Dabla, District Judge-cum-City Magistrate, who is presently deputed at Ambala. He was given a warm welcome by members of the management — Vice-President Deepika Bhatia, Director, Students’ Welfare, Prateek Bhatia, and Director-Principal, Poonam Navet. The cultural programme began with a group song, acknowledging God for giving us life and plants for helping in maintaining that life . The students showcased an enthralling Hindi play with a theme, “Save Earth and save yourself”. After that prizes were given to the national and state-level achievers in the field of sports, arts and quizzes.

