Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The school celebrated Vanmahotsav with a cultural programme. The chief guest was school alumnus Arun Dabla, District Judge-cum-City Magistrate, who is presently deputed at Ambala. He was given a warm welcome by members of the management — Vice-President Deepika Bhatia, Director, Students’ Welfare, Prateek Bhatia, and Director-Principal, Poonam Navet. The cultural programme began with a group song, acknowledging God for giving us life and plants for helping in maintaining that life . The students showcased an enthralling Hindi play with a theme, “Save Earth and save yourself”. After that prizes were given to the national and state-level achievers in the field of sports, arts and quizzes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
Singapore's Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies
Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...