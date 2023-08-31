Pratap Public School, Sector-6, Karnal

Youth Parliament was organised in the school. The guest of honour was alumnus (2013 batch) Priyanka Samdhyan, Civil Judge, Delhi. Members of the management, special invitees, teachers from different schools under HOL (Mount Zee Litera Public School, RS Public School, Tagore Baal Niketan Public School and DAV Police Public School, Madhuban) appreciated the efforts of the students in showcasing Mock Youth Parliament.
