Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The audience joined the students of Classes IVB and III D in a symphony of celebrations on September 1, as they blended tradition and reverence in their gala assembly on Janmashtami and Teacher’s Day. The students honoured their mentors with a heartfelt speech on the special day. The air resonated with a melody of ‘Guru Vandana’, paying tributes to their extraordinary educators. The celebrations continued with a vibrant dance portraying Lord Krishna’s enchanting journey, a visual feast weaving his captivating tales.

#Karnal