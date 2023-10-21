Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The School English Elocution Contest under the aegis of Sahodaya Schools Complex, Karnal, was held in the auditorium of the school. The guest of honour was the school’s joint secretary Poonam Bhatia. The event was judged by Dr Neena Arora and Aastha Bhatia, both connected to Dyal Singh College, Karnal. There were 26 participants (Class IX to XII) from different schools of Karnal district who expressed their ideas on the topic, ‘One Nation, One Election’. Apart from showing their oratory skills, the future nation builders showed their keen interest on the need for one election in a democratic country like India. The confidence, expression and talent of the young minds overwhelmed the judges.

#Karnal