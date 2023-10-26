Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The NSS wing of the school continued its journey of help and serve the society by opening its doors for special children of society. Dr Puja Waalia Mann, Principal, along with staff members and students welcomed again the staff and students of Tapan Rehabilitation Society, Nilokheri. The purpose was to make these children feel special and loved. The students and teachers welcomed all of them with warmth and open hearts. Various activities, like clay modelling, hand painting, tattoo making, dance, indoor and outdoor games, were organised. The children spent quality time.

#Karnal