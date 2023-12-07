Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The school celebrated 28th Annual Athletic Meet in its playground. The event commenced with a parade by NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides as well as the selected contestants of all the six houses. The torch was lighted by president Dr Ajay Bhatia. Pre-primary students took part in special events and races (bunny race, hula hoop race, Charlie Chaplin race, pyramid race, butterfly race, cricket scrolling the ball race). Energetic and vibratory drill was presented by the students of UKG. The event was laced with mesmerising cultural show interwoven with dance performances showcasing circus show feats, Zoomba dance and foot-tapping dance on ‘Come on, come on clap your hands”. Yoga exercises were performed by students of Class VI and VII. The playground became alive with 50 m, 100 m, 200 m, 400 m and 800 m races organised for the sprinters of Class VI to XII. The students who claimed the Best Athlete Awards were Sanvi (Class VII) and Kushal (Class VIII) in the sub-junior category, while Ayush and Lakshita of Class IX in the junior category. Akanksha of Class XII (Humanities) and Ujjwal of Class XI (Non-Medical) clinched the Best Athlete Awards.
