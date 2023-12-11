Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

A special assembly was conducted at the school to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Dr R S Bhatia. The shradhanjali sabha commenced with a bhajan followed by a floral tribute to the visionary by Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann and other teachers and students. Seema Verma , TGT (Science), reminisced about his fascinating journey and also enlightened the audience with his wonderful messages and mission of being a philanthropist. NSS students of the school distributed eatables among the children of Mata Prakash Kaur Welfare Centre. School President Ajay Bhatia encouraged all to follow in the footsteps of legendary leader.

