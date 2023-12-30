Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

On Veer Baal Diwas, a special assembly was organised on the school premises. Commemorating the great sacrifices of the four young sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives for the sake of the honour of their religion and nation, students of classes VI to VIII presented a devotional song, followed by the recital of ‘Mool Mantra’. Choosing death over bowing down their head, the four valiant heroes (Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Joravar Singh and Fateh Singh) embraced their death boldly. The whole incident was showcased through the gatka performance, filling the students with the spirit of elevated valour and bravery. The pageantry exhibiting the dignity of Guru Granth Sahib oozing reverence towards the Sikh culture was an educative and enchanting show. Students of classes VI to XII attended the religiously patriotic event. Principal Dr Puja Waliaa Mann and the in charge Ritu Seth appreciated the participation of the entire team and encouraged the children to follow the high tenets of defying wrong things and sacrificing lives to defend the religion imparted by the inspiring lives of the great martyrs.

