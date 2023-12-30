Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

On Veer Baal Diwas, a special assembly was organised on the school premises. Commemorating the great sacrifices of the four young sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives for the sake of the honour of their religion and nation, students of classes VI to VIII presented a devotional song, followed by the recital of ‘Mool Mantra’. Choosing death over bowing down their head, the four valiant heroes (Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Joravar Singh and Fateh Singh) embraced their death boldly. The whole incident was showcased through the gatka performance, filling the students with the spirit of elevated valour and bravery. The pageantry exhibiting the dignity of Guru Granth Sahib oozing reverence towards the Sikh culture was an educative and enchanting show. Students of classes VI to XII attended the religiously patriotic event. Principal Dr Puja Waliaa Mann and the in charge Ritu Seth appreciated the participation of the entire team and encouraged the children to follow the high tenets of defying wrong things and sacrificing lives to defend the religion imparted by the inspiring lives of the great martyrs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10