Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

To inculcate leadership qualities in the students and provide them with a field of operating within the administrative body, school cabinet was formed after interview and selection in the school. The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2024-25 was held in the school auditorium. The event was graced by alumni Dr Gaurav Sachdeva and Dr Piyush Garg and members of the management. Then the newly formed school cabinet was conferred with badges, sashes and flags. Congratulating the newly appointed cabinet, the chief guests urged them to make the most of these opportunities and balance them well with academics to excel in both.
