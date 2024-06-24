Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

7 Haryana Bn, NCC, Karnal, organised an International Yoga Day function at the school under the guidance of Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann. More than 250 NCC cadets from six different schools participated in the event. Mahendra Mann of the Physical Education Department-PPS, Sector 6, Karnal, demonstrated and explained the Yoga ‘asanas’. Lieutenant Richa Sharma (SD & SW) and CTO Balkar (JD & JW) supported the event by maintaining overall discipline throughout the session.

