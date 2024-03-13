Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal, conducts blood donation camp

A blood donation camp, in collaboration with the Haryana State Blood Donation Transmission Council, was organised in the school on the 13th death anniversary of founder president of the Pratap Group of Institutions Dr RS Bhatia. Among the enthusiastic donors were members of the management, secretary Sanjay Bhatia and joint secretary Poonam Bhatia, staff of all branches and parents. Vice-president Deepika Bhatia, Poonam Navet, Director Principal of the school, Dr Puja Waalia Mann and in charge Ritu Seth encouraged the donors with their presence. The camp was a great success under the guidance of Dr Meenakshi of the Blood Bank, Civil Hospital, Karnal. As many as 44 volunteers donated blood for saving humanity.
