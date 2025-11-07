Pratap School, Kharkhoda, student wins silver medal in All-India Inter-University Archery Championship
School note
Advertisement
Pratap School, Kharkhoda, student Mudit won silver medal in All-India Inter-University Archery Championship, held at Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda. Dronacharya Awardee coach Om Prakash Dahiya, Principal Ved Prakash Dahiya, founder Satprakash Dahiya, Principal Daya Dahiya and Academic Director Dr Subodh Dahiya along with all teachers and students congratulated Mudit on winning the medal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement