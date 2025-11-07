DT
Pratap School, Kharkhoda, student wins silver medal in All-India Inter-University Archery Championship

Pratap School, Kharkhoda, student wins silver medal in All-India Inter-University Archery Championship

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:45 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Pratap School, Kharkhoda, student Mudit won silver medal in All-India Inter-University Archery Championship, held at Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda. Dronacharya Awardee coach Om Prakash Dahiya, Principal Ved Prakash Dahiya, founder Satprakash Dahiya, Principal Daya Dahiya and Academic Director Dr Subodh Dahiya along with all teachers and students congratulated Mudit on winning the medal.

