Pre-number concepts activity organised

GGSVM Senior Secondary School, Ratwara Sahib, organised an engaging pre-number concepts activity for the students of Class I. The activity focused on introducing the concepts of Long and Short, Far and Near, and On and Under through colourful teaching aids, toys and real-life objects. Students enthusiastically participated in various hands-on activities to compare objects and identify their positions, making the learning process interactive and enjoyable. The activity enhanced their observation, comparison, spatial awareness and logical thinking skills while strengthening the foundation for future mathematical learning. Principal Ritu Oberoi appreciated the teachers for adopting innovative and activity-based teaching methods that make learning meaningful and enjoyable for young learners. Director Jaswant Singh applauded the teachers’ efforts and encouraged them to continue providing joyful and experiential learning opportunities that contribute to the holistic development of every child.
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