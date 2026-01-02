DT
Pre-Primary Annual Day celebrated

Pre-Primary Annual Day celebrated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:46 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
St Theresa’s Convent School, Karnal, celebrated its Pre-Primary Annual Day, NAVIDAD – Let Peace, Love and Joy Reign. The young learners of Nursery, LKG, UKG, and Class I lit up the stage with a vibrant cultural programme that reflected confidence, creativity, and innocence in every performance. The celebration opened with a soulful prayer, followed by a series of colourful dance presentations, lively action songs, and engaging skits centred on diverse themes. The chief guest was Dr Pooja Githala, Medical Officer, Madhuban, Karnal, who applauded the school’s commitment to nurturing moral values and holistic development among young learners. The school management expressed gratitude to the parents for their continued support and encouragement, and commended the staff for their teamwork and sincere efforts. The programme concluded on a festive note with Christmas greetings and wishes for a blessed and prosperous New Year 2026.

