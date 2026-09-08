Pre-primary wing of Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, celebrates Janmashtami

The pre-primary wing of Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, celebrated Janmashtami. The celebration beautifully introduced the little learners to the story of Lord Krishna’s birth. The teachers presented an engaging role play depicting the birth of little Krishna, making the occasion meaningful and enjoyable for the children. Adding to the festive spirit, the little ones came dressed as Radha and Krishna, holding colourful flutes and looking adorable in their traditional attire. The celebration came alive with a delightful dance performance, filling the atmosphere with joy and excitement. The celebration was a wonderful blend of learning, culture, devotion and creativity, leaving the young learners with happy memories of the festival.

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