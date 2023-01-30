Preparing leaders of tomorrow

What are the key achievements of your school that you would like to highlight?

There are a number of achievements for which I can credit our students and teachers. Some of these include:

- Excellent result in CBSE class X & XII

- Many students from all streams have been selected in IITs and IIMs NDA

- Many students have got selection in the Indian Air Force Army and Police

- In sports also students have won gold medals at state and national levels.

- First position at District level in 'Swachh BharatAbhiyaan' Best school in hygiene and cleanliness

How are the lessons of Covid-19 time online teaching being incorporated in normal offline mode now?

We have overcome technical issues and the digital divide has been reduced. Blending teaching-learning method has been implemented for efficient and effective teaching learning.

Teaching methodology has been integrated technologically as well as with virtual activities in conjunction with the traditional teaching using planned activities. The goal is to meet the needs of new generation of students with more efficient, interesting, personalised education as technology has become a part of everyday life.

The teacher-taught ratio in your school?

1:30

The NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

We have implemented learner-centric teaching methodology which is discussion based and flexible for the holistic growth of learners.

We lay more stress on oral, written communication, logical reasoning and aesthetics.

We have implemented planned vocational educational class or skill building opportunity for every student in the school.

Any special hand-holding initiative for under-achievers?

For under-achievers we have arranged extra classes after school in the school campus without any extra charges. Regular classes are taken by the specialist teachers for under achievers. It is mandatory for the students to attend class until their academic performance is improved significantly.

Your vision for students

-Consistently abiding by the enviable legacy of the Indian scriptures enunciated and expounded by the great leaders.

-Emphasising harmonious development of personality

-To nurture excellence. -To secure commendable achievements in academic as well as other fields

-Understanding and investigating newer areas for the uplift of humanity and welfare of this planet.