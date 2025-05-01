Preparing mentally for Result Day

The time closer to result day is a time of heightened emotions; not just for students, but for parents as well. The anticipation leading up to it can often be more stressful than the result itself. Growing up in today's high-pressure, fast-moving world, children can easily begin to see their self-worth as defined by just one exam score. This pressure, if not addressed thoughtfully, can have ramifications in the future.

In this guide, we'll explore five practices that parents and students can adopt in the days leading up to results.

A parental guide

As the D-Day approaches, it becomes increasingly important for parents and guardians to actively support and reassure their children. The atmosphere at home plays a crucial role in shaping how a child processes their academic outcome.

One meaningful thing parents can do is to have an open and empathetic conversation with their child about the upcoming results. It's essential to emphasise that the result, whatever it may be, should be accepted with a balanced perspective. Parents must communicate that this result is just a single milestone in a much longer academic and personal journey.

To make these conversations more impactful, parents can share their own experiences from their school days.

The role of counsellors

In addition to the support provided at home, parents can also consider seeking guidance from academic or career counsellors to help ease the anxiety that often surrounds the result day.

Counsellors are trained professionals who can offer an objective perspective, which can be valuable during this emotionally charged time. By engaging with a counsellor, parents and students gain access to a wealth of information about academic and career pathways available after board examinations tailored to a student's interests and strengths. Presenting these possibilities in a structured and forward-looking way can have a calming effect on their mental well-being.

Balancing stress with positivity

One effective way to reduce the stress and emotional pressure associated with results is to consciously pair the event with something positive. This strategy involves "stapling" or associating the stressful experience such as receiving exam results with a pleasant activity, like a family outing or a holiday. Doing so helps the mind process the occasion in a more balanced way.

For instance, planning a family celebration, a fun day trip or watching a movie together, regardless of the result, can help change the narrative around the result day. It becomes less about judgment and more about togetherness, learning and support.

Redirecting focus during stressful times

One of the most effective ways to manage anxiety, especially during emotionally intense periods such as result day, is to keep the mind engaged in healthy and meaningful activities. When students are encouraged to participate in routines that are mentally or physically enriching, it prevents the mind from becoming fixated on a single outcome.

Engaging in a physical exercise is a powerful way to redirect energy and reduce stress. Whether it's going for a walk, cycling or playing a sport, physical activity releases endorphins or natural mood elevators that promote emotional well-being.

Equally important is encouraging children to pursue hobbies or interests outside the academic realm such as exploring creative arts, playing an instrument or writing. These provide an emotional outlet and foster a sense of accomplishment that isn't tied to grades or performance.

To conclude, it is essential that parents' help their children understand that results do not define their worth, capabilities or future success-and certainly not their happiness. By providing emotional support, perspective and encouragement, parents can help their children view the result day not with fear, but with confidence and clarity.

Building resilience

In psychology, stress inoculation is a well-established concept that refers to the process of mentally preparing for a potentially stressful or challenging event in advance. Much like how a vaccine works by exposing the body to a small, non-lethal dose of a virus to build immunity, stress inoculation involves deliberately visualizing a stressful situation in a controlled and safe way. This allows the mind and body to experience a mild stress response and gradually build emotional resilience.

What parents can do is to mentally walk through a scenario of receiving a result that may not be favourable. By imagining this outcome ahead of time, students begin to build psychological readiness.

By visualising and accepting the possibility of a disappointing outcome in advance, students are less likely to be overwhelmed if it does occur, responding with calmness and clarity instead.