Prerana students chart their dream careers

Mumbai: Students from Classes IX to XII, beneficiaries of Prerana, participated in an engaging career counselling session. This session was co-organised by India’s leading publisher, Target Publications Pvt Ltd, and Prerana, a renowned organisation dedicated to combating human trafficking. Held at Prerana’s Night Care Centre on Falkland Road in Mumbai, the event was led by the esteemed career counsellor Dr Shantanu Deshpande.

The session proved to be a highly engaging and interactive experience for the 50 invited students. Dr Shantanu Deshpande, a leading career counsellor from Pune, led the session. Dr Deshpande holds a doctorate in management science and is a distinguished BOLT awardee for his educational contributions recognised by Air India. He is also the president of the Pune Rotary Club.

Dr Deshpande shed light on various academic paths, including science, commerce & management, humanities, and more. He comprehensively discussed the diverse job opportunities these courses unlock, providing valuable insights into future career prospects. To motivate the students, he shared inspiring examples of successful celebrities and individuals who overcame challenges.

Dr Deshpande emphasised the importance of spoken English for building confidence during interviews. He suggested learning additional foreign languages like German and Japanese to enhance career prospects in teaching.

Prachi Naik, Project Manager, Institutional Placement Programme, Prerana, Mumbai, said, “This session empowered our students with invaluable career guidance.” “We are incredibly grateful for Target Publications and Dr Deshpande’s involvement in supporting the youth and helping them chart a brighter future. The students found the session highly engaging and actively participated by asking questions about their chosen paths.”

#Mumbai