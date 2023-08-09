Prevention of conjunctivitis

Eye flu is prevalent these days. Eye flu or conjunctivitis is also known as pink eye. It affects the conjunctiva, a thin, transparent layer covering the white part of the eye and inside of the eyelids. It is highly contagious and can spread rapidly, particularly in crowded places and among children. Some general measures that can help to prevent the spread of eye infections:

Good hygiene practices: Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid close contact: Try to avoid close contact with people who have eye infections.

Do not share personal items: Avoid sharing items such as towels, eye drops, eyeglasses, etc, as these can spread infections.

Avoid rubbing eyes.

Stay home if you are sick: If you have symptoms of an eye infection, avoid going to work, school or public places to prevent spreading of the germs.

Seek medical advice: If you experience symptoms of an eye infection, such as redness, watering, itching, irritation, discharge or blurred vision, seek medical attention promptly.

Follow these precautionary measures as we all know very well that “prevention is better than cure”.

Minakshi, HoD-STEM, Co-Ord Sec,

Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, Faridkot