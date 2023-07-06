Primary focus on overall development of students

How are the ‘lessons’ of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

The lessons learnt from online teaching during the Covid era are being incorporated into normal offline modes by integrating technology and digital tools to enhance learning experiences. Teachers are now utilising blended learning approaches, incorporating online resources and interactive activities to create a more engaging and flexible learning environment.

What is the teacher-taught ratio in your school?

As per the CBSE guidelines, the teacher-taught ratio of our school is 1:30.

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

The NEP replaces the previous national policy on education, which was last revised in 1986. One of the key goals of the New Education Policy 2020 is to provide inclusive and equitable education for all students regardless of the social economic background or geographic location. In our school we are trying to give the education which is totally based on student-centred approach with all students to have explorer range of subject and developer range of skills and knowledge that are relevant to their interest and career goals. If from the beginning, we are following the rules and regulations of the New Education Policy then in future this will provide more opportunities for students to pursue higher education and achieve their academic and career goals, beside this will help preserve and promote the rich culture heritage of India.

Vocational education classes or skill building opportunities given to students?

Vocational Education and Skill building opportunities are being introduced in the school curriculum these days which orient the students’ mindsets in practical applications of day-to-day activities. The main focus is on providing students with hands-on training, instruction, and classes through which a student can gain insightful skills. These activities include arts and painting, soft skills trainings, business management case studies, computer sciences and IT, tourism, acting and theatre, engineering, etc. Practical learning more than theoretical learning is the priority. Students in vocational schools spend significantly more time practicing tangible skills that they will need and can apply to the workplace. The focus of skill building activities is on acquiring knowledge and competencies that students need to work proficiently in their chosen field. With this style of learning, work experience becomes an actual part of the study course.

Your vision for your students?

Our approach to learning is child-centric encouraging activities based on learning and inculcating a scientific temper and spirit of free enquiry. Our curriculum is primary focussed on overall development of students and on constantly improving our teaching methodology with a combination of classroom study, research and scientific discovery. The talents, skills and abilities of each student needs to be identified , nurtured and encouraged to enable them attain greater heights. DAVians will make themselves stronger day by day adding a new leaf to the grandeur of the school.

Any special handholding initiative for underachievers?

Special handholding initiatives are being implemented for underachievers, focusing on personalised support and individualised learning plans. Teachers are providing additional guidance, targeted interventions, and extra resources to help underachieving students bridge the learning gaps and reach their full potential.

What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

Our students have shown a tremendous performance in winning the medals in the theatre, Olympiads and sports competitions of state level and won several awards and recognition. Our school has won the best school award in sports by the Chandigarh Welfare Trust. The school’s cricket academy trained and prepared students to participate in various inter-school and district-level cricket tournaments.