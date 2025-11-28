DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Primary Wing of St Joseph's Senior Secondary School hosts 'Vibrant Exuberanza'

Primary Wing of St Joseph's Senior Secondary School hosts 'Vibrant Exuberanza'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Primary Wing of St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, hosted 'Vibrant Exuberanza', a cultural showcase of performances and creative excellence. Chief guest Saurabh Kumar (IFS), Chief Conservator of Forests, UT Chandigarh; guest of honour Sanjay Kumar Bist, Regional Officer, CBSE Regional Office Chandigarh; and principals of collaborating schools graced the occasion. The event opened with a lamp lighting ceremony. The programme began with an impressive array of dance performances. 'Durga Stuti' unfolded with divine energy', depicting the victory of good over evil through soulful movements. This was followed by a serene 'Sufi Dance' that radiated inner peace with its graceful movements. 'Rhythm of Time' captured the fleeting essence of humanity, urging hearts to pause and reconnect. 'A Lesson in Humility' portrayed the sacred Guru-Shishya bond. 'Harmony in Contrast' fused Kathak and Western styles, followed by a spirited 'Tribal Dance'. 'Bharat ke Veer' honoured the armed forces with a stirring salute to their bravery and sacrifice. The thought-provoking play 'King Lear 2.0'- depicted a tech-driven family rediscovering emotional connection beyond screens. Under the School Health and Wellness Programme of Ayushman Bharat, guided by UNESCO, CBSE and NCERT, Principal Monica Chawla's initiatives were highlighted in nurturing emotional well-being, empathy and holistic growth. The school celebrated its young authors, with 43 students from classes III to V publishing their own books, reaffirming that even small hands carry vast imaginations and shape meaningful worlds. Engaging fillers added humour and global perspectives - from satire on rising gold prices to a tribute to Surjit Patar, and a humorous take on world leaders, leaving the audience both entertained and thoughtfully engaged. Amidst the performances, 'Whispers of Hope', authored by Principal Chawla, was unveiled - born from a promise made to the Juvenile Justice Home. The book supports young learners facing difficult circumstances, offering comfort, courage and renewed self-belief, affirming that every child's journey deserves dignity and hope. Avni, a Class IV student, was recognised for her outstanding feat of winning four gold medals in taekwondo at the state level and securing a place at the nationals. The finale was a vibrant Bhangra performance that left the audience in high spirits.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts