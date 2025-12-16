Primary wing students present class presentation

Primary wing students of Solitaire International School, Sec 20, Panchkula, presented a lively class presentation themed “Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs – Where Learning Meets Imagination”. In this creative re-telling, Snow White was not just lost in the jungle — she was learning, exploring and discovering new skills at every step of her journey. Students integrated concepts from multiple subjects, turning the classic tale into a learning adventure. The presentation featured maths where Snow White counted apples and learnt about time, followed by confident Hindi recitations. The EVS segment highlighted the importance of trees and planting more of them. A calming yoga performance showcased breathing exercises and in computers Snow White learned Microsoft to demonstrate Paint skills. The event concluded with a cheerful group performance and prize distribution ceremony.

