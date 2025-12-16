DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Primary wing students present class presentation

Primary wing students present class presentation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Primary wing students of Solitaire International School, Sec 20, Panchkula, presented a lively class presentation themed “Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs – Where Learning Meets Imagination”. In this creative re-telling, Snow White was not just lost in the jungle — she was learning, exploring and discovering new skills at every step of her journey. Students integrated concepts from multiple subjects, turning the classic tale into a learning adventure. The presentation featured maths where Snow White counted apples and learnt about time, followed by confident Hindi recitations. The EVS segment highlighted the importance of trees and planting more of them. A calming yoga performance showcased breathing exercises and in computers Snow White learned Microsoft to demonstrate Paint skills. The event concluded with a cheerful group performance and prize distribution ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts